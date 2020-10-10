New HIAC Match Announced For WWE Hell In A Cell

A third Hell In a Cell match has been revealed for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Sasha Banks challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to a Cell match at the pay-per-view. The challenge came after Bayley used a steel chair to end their title match by disqualification on tonight’s show. Banks won the match by DQ, but Bayley retained.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live on October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

“I Quit” Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)