New Impact Match Announced For Thursday, Battle Royal Next Week

The August 12 edition of Impact Wrestling will feature a Battle Royal to determine Kenny Omega’s next challenger for the Impact World Title. Impact has confirmed that the Battle Royal will air as the main event of the August 12 show. The winner will receive a title shot at the Emergence event later this month, which will air on Impact Plus.

Omega, who also holds the AEW World Title and the AAA Mega Title, last defended the Impact strap at Slammiversary on July 16, retaining over Sami Callihan in a No DQ match.

Impact has also announced a new singles match for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Chris Bey will face FinJuice’s Juice Robinson on Thursday’s Impact. NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will be in Bey’s corner, while David Finlay will be in the corner of Juice.

It was previously announced that Thursday’s Impact will feature a six-man main event with Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan.