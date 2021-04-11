New Impact Rebellion PPV Match, Jazz Retires

Tenille Dashwood vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is now official for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. Saturday’s Impact Hardcore Justice event saw Dashwood win a #1 Contender’s Weapons Match to earn the title shot at Purrazzo. Other participants in the match were Alisha Edwards, Havok, Su Yung, Rosemary, and Jordynne Grace.

Hardcore Justice also saw Purrazzo retain her title over Jazz in a Career vs. Title match. Jazz gained momentum at the end of the match but Purrazzo hit Queen’s Gambit for the pin, apparently ending Jazz’s lengthy career. You can see farewell footage below.

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card, along with footage of Jazz from Hardcore Justice:

Title vs. Title Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona