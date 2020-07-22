New Impact Tag Team Champions, Sabu Update, Impact Wrestling Highlights, More

– The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) defeated The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling to capture the Impact tag team titles. The North were Impact’s longest reigning tag team champions and had won the titles back on July 5th, 2019.

– Sabu did not work this past week’s TV tapings.

– Next week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will feature:

* Impact Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Trey.

* The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum.

* Sami Callihan confronts Ken Shamrock.

* The debut of WRESTLEHOUSE.

