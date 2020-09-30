New Impact Victory Road And Bound For Glory Matches Announced

Impact has announced Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley vs. Karl Anderson vs. Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander for Saturday’s Victory Road event, which airs only on Impact+.

Here is the updated card for Victory Road for Saturday-

* Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie

* Unsanctioned Match: Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum

* Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

* The Defeat Rohit Challenge

* Alex Shelley vs. Karl Anderson vs. Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander

The 4-way at Victory Road will be a preview for a new 4-way tag team championship match that has been announced for the Bound for Glory PPV. That match is The Motor City Machineguns defending the World Tag Team Championships against The Good Brothers, The North and Ace Austin/Madman Fulton.

Here is the updated BFG card for 10/24-

* Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young (or Eddie Edwards) vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (or Susie) vs. Kylie Rae

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machineguns vs. Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin/Madman Fulton