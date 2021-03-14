New Information Released Regarding WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets

Ticketmaster.com provided updated information regarding tickets for WWE Wrestlemania 37 which go on sale this Tuesday:

For the first time ever, for 2 epic nights, WrestleMania comes to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium! Witness history on Saturday April 10th and Sunday April 11th and see your favorite WWE Superstars from Monday Night RAW & Friday Night Smackdown. All ticket purchasers will have an opportunity to purchase a commemorative WrestleMania 37 chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania 37 magnet during the ticket purchase process. Limited combo and single day tickets are available.

Important Information Regarding Upcoming WrestleMania Events

These events use seating in pods of 1 to 6 people per pod. Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together, unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests must wear a face covering – local venue rules apply.