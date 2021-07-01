New International Recruits From Asia Report To The WWE Performance Center

WWE announced today that Feicheng Wang, Sean Tan, and Jie Yin have reported to the Performance Center to start training with the company. All three are from Asia.

WWE issued the following announcement on the new signings-

International recruits report to WWE Performance Center

A new group of recruits from Asia have reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

Feicheng Wang stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 242 pounds. The Chinese recruit was trained for the ring by former WWE PC coach Hartley Jackson and Japanese wrestler and mixed martial artist Alexander Otsuka.

Sean Tan comes to the Performance Center from Singapore, where he competed under the name Trexxus. The 25-year-old is a former Singapore Pro Wrestling Southeast Asia Champion.

Jie Yin is a Chinese athlete who brings experience in CrossFit to the PC. In addition to being a champion indoor rower, Yin placed second in the CrossFit China Open and competed in the Asia CrossFit Championship.

For more information on the WWE Performance Center, and to apply for the opportunity to take part in the upcoming talent tryouts in Las Vegas, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.