New IWGP World Champion Wants To Wrestle Against CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

At NJPW’s Sakura Genesis event over the weekend, Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During a post-show press conference, Ospreay stated that he would like to wrestle against both CM Punk and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Ospreay said the following about CM Punk…

”Before I was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, a man who sparked a whole industry of getting the wrestling world interested in, named CM Punk, was interested in facing Will Ospreay. Well now I have the biggest prize in pro wrestling, so if you really are wanting to prove to yourself that you’re the best in the world, come over to here [pointing at the title] and come and take this.” (quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

The comments about CM Punk and McIntyre start at around 18:00 in the video below: