New Knockouts Champion Crowned At Bound For Glory, Knockouts Tag Titles Returning

Su Yung, who was a substitute for Kylie Rae, defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory 2020.

In addition to that, it was announced that the Impact Knockouts Tag-Team Titles were being revived. The last champions were ODB and Eric Young and they were stripped of the titles after a 469-day reign in 2013 due to Young being a male competitor.