New Lana and Ronda Rousey Vlogs, WWE Timeline News, SmackDown Top 10

– You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s premiere episode of WWE Timeline below:

“Daniel Bryan and The Miz’s deep-seeded disdain for one another turns a protégé-and-mentor relationship into a decade-long rivalry, resulting in arguably the most intense verbal encounter in WWE history.”

Mauro Ranallo will be the narrator of the episode.

The first 4 episodes of #WWETimeline… * chef's kiss * Don't miss the series premiere this Sunday on the FREE VERSION of WWE Network! @mikethemiz @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/UfMfCyxVG8 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 8, 2020

– You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest vlog. In this episode, she plays some Dragon Ball Z Kakarot:

– You can check out Lana’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she reacts to a chiropractic adjustment:

– You can check out this week’s “Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments” video below: