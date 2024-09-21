New Lawsuit Against WWE Claims That Vince And Stephanie McMahon Stole Ideas In Disguise

Leland Owens has filed a interesting lawsuit against WWE.

According to court documents that PWInsider.com was able to obtain, Owens filed a lawsuit this week in the Eastern District of Washington, U.S. District Court, against Stephanie McMahon, Linda, Vince, and WWE. The lawsuit claims that WWE failed to pay him for the creative ideas he contributed.

He claims that Linda’s position as a senator was used to conceal an offer of “a $100,000 check.” Despite two unsuccessful attempts, McMahon never achieved election or service as a senator.

Owens believes “Vince and Stephanie disguised themselves as an agent to try and get away with all my ideas.” Owens claims he was informed about interactions involving Sasha Banks and Daniel Bryan, referencing those names directly.

The case is unlikely to progress due to his claims, which would be straightforward to defend in court.