New Lawsuit Filed Against Vince McMahon and WWE Over “Horrifying Allegations”

Due to the “horrifying allegations” made against Vince McMahon, a shareholder has filed another lawsuit against WWE.

According to court documents obtained by Bloomberg, Dennis Palkon filed the lawsuit against WWE in Delaware’s Chancery Court, seeking to remove McMahon from the company’s Board of Directors. He also wants access to internal WWE files in order to investigate allegations that McMahon “raped and sexually assaulted employees and contractors over the course of decades” before paying the accusers to cover up the allegations.

“The facts here start with horrifying allegations that Vince McMahon raped and sexually assaulted a number of WWE employees and contractors over the course of decades. When confronted, he then paid the victims nearly $15 million in “hush money” to buy off their silence. There are serious questions about how Vince McMahon obtained and delivered those funds to his victims,” part of the lawsuit read.

According to the lawsuit, McMahon displayed a “flagrant disregard for basic corporate governance norms and demonstrating his view that rules do not apply to him.”

Three more lawsuits have been filed against McMahon and WWE since his return as Executive Chairman of the Board last month. Two of the lawsuits seek a “mootness fee” after McMahon reversed company bylaw changes.