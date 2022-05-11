New Logo For Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor Revealed, Trademark Application Details

On May 6th 2022, the ROH Acquisition Co., LLC in Jacksonville, FL applied to trademark the term “Ring of Honor” and a new ROH logo. Tony Khan’s deal to purchase the brand was finalized on May 4th.

The new logo can be seen above. Here is the trademark description:

Mark For: RING OF HONOR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

The mark consists of the letters ROH inside of rectangular shape with points in the middle.

