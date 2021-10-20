New Look For Karrion Kross In Photo Shoot With Scarlett

Karrion Kross has revealed a new look in a photoshoot he recently participated in with Scarlett Bordeaux.

Orlando photographer iLLite Fotos released several photos of Kross and Scarlett this week. The shots are apparently inspired by several movies as they were captioned with quotes from Heat and Eraser. Kross also used a quote from Heat. The photographer, who often works with pro wrestlers in the Orlando area, also used a hashtag for Muscle & Fitness, but there’s no indication that the photos are being used for the magazine. He also used a hashtag for the popular Hitman franchise, who Kross resembles in some of the shots. The photographer captioned one of the photos with, “Bonnie & Clyde with a Modern Twist.”

There’s no word on if Kross’ new look has anything to do with WWE planning changes to his RAW character. It was recently reported that WWE is planning on changing Kross’ entrance and look once again as the idea is to have him be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm and cool” type of character.

Kross was picked by RAW in the recent WWE Draft, and while he has not wrestled on RAW since defeating Jaxson Ryker on September 27, he did defeat Ricochet on the October 7 edition of WWE Main Event. Kross has also been featured in RAW vignettes, wearing a suit, and he’s worked recent WWE live events. He defeated John Morrison on October 9 and October 10 at non-televised Supershow live events.

Here are the new photos-

“Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.” 📷 @iLLiteFotos pic.twitter.com/J8cZIjLeVf — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) October 19, 2021