New Main Event Confirmed For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

We have a new main event scheduled for the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the team of Darby Allin and Jungle Boy defeated the duo of MJF and Sammy Guevara in the Four Pillars Tag-Team main event.

With the win, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy are added to the main event of AEW DoN, which was originally slated to feature MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in singles action with the AEW Championship on-the-line.

Instead, AEW DoN 2023 will feature a headline bout of MJF vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy in a Four Pillars AEW Championship showdown.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on May 28, 2023 for live AEW Double Or Nothing results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.