New Match Added To MLW War Chamber 2023 This Weekend In NYC

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming MLW War Chamber 2023 show.

On Tuesday, Major League Wrestling announced the addition of Ken Broadway vs. TJ Crawford for the aforementioned event, which emanates from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

MLW.com released the following announcement today with all of the details.

Ken Broadway vs TJ Crawford in NYC this Thursday

Melrose Ballroom hosts an MLW Underground TV taping

MLW today announced Ken Broadway vs. TJ Crawford at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

New York’s “Cashflow” Ken Broadway is talking a big game as hypes he will put on a money making performance this Thursday as the middleweight looks to move up in the rankings.

Standing in his way is the “The Silver Sniper” TJ Crawford, who has proven to be a heavy hitting technician.

One of the future’s flashiest competitors, Broadway is known to throw money around – even during his matches – where he has made it rain cash as a precursor to moonsaults and other aerial attacks.

Crawford, a no nonsense and unforgiving grappler has vowed to shut down any showboating and make Broadway pay for it in pain.

What happens when the braggadocios Broadway rumbles “The Silver Sniper”?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.