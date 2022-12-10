New Match Added to ROH Final Battle, Zero Hour Pre-show Matches Revealed, Updated Line-Up

Four matches have been revealed for the Zero Hour pre-show at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. A new tag team match has also been announced for tonight’s ROH Final Battle.
The 2022 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will take place tonight, Saturday, December 10, at 4pm ET. The event will be broadcast live from Arlington’s College Park Center. The Zero Hour pre-show will air at 3pm ET, live and for free via YouTube and the Bleacher Report app.
The updated card is as follows:
ROH World Title Match
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho [c]
Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.
Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title
Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia [c]
ROH Women’s World Title Match
Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez [c]
ROH World Television Title Match
Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe [c]
Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles
The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe, Jay Briscoe) vs. AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) [c]
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match
The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate, Brent Tate) [c]
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey
Rush and Dralistico vs. Blake Christian and AR Fox