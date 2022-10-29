New Match Added to Sunday’s MLW Fightland ’22 Event, Updated Line-Up

A new match has been added to MLW Fightland ’22 which takes place October 30th in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena.

It was announced by Cesar Duran via social media that the debuting Alec Price will go one on one with TJ Crawford. This will be TJ Crawford’s MLW debut as well.

TJ Crawford had some words for Alec Price after the announcement was made:

We meet again @ThePrizeCityOG See you Sunday https://t.co/rHoJCXzF5s — TJ Crawford “Silver Sniper”💀 (@TJCWrestling) October 27, 2022

Here is the updated lineup for MLW Fightland ’22: