New Match Added to Sunday’s MLW Fightland ’22 Event, Updated Line-Up

A new match has been added to MLW Fightland ’22 which takes place October 30th in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena.
It was announced by Cesar Duran via social media that the debuting Alec Price will go one on one with TJ Crawford. This will be TJ Crawford’s MLW debut as well.
✏️ Signed for this Sunday for @MLW in Philly is……….. @ThePrizeCityOG vs. @TJCWrestling! #FIGHTLAND
Grab your tickets, amigos.
— Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) October 27, 2022
TJ Crawford had some words for Alec Price after the announcement was made:
We meet again @ThePrizeCityOG
See you Sunday
— TJ Crawford “Silver Sniper”💀 (@TJCWrestling) October 27, 2022
Here is the updated lineup for MLW Fightland ’22:
- Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka
- Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush
- Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
- Real 1 vs. Mance Warner
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club
- Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora
- World Middleweight Championship: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado
- Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI
- Alec Price vs TJ Crawford
- The debut of Sam Adonis
- The debut of Delirious
- Microman and Cesar Duran are also scheduled for the show.