New Match Added To WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025

WWE recently announced a one-on-one match for the NXT Vengeance Day event, which will take place on Saturday, February 15th, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

If Evans is cleared, “All Ego” Ethan Page will face “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in that match.

Previously announced for the PLE are WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi defending his title against A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat Match, WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia defending her championship against “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Bayley in a Triple Threat Match and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley defending her title against “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer.