New Match and More Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

The first RAW match for tonight’s WWE RAW has been announced.

Byron Saxton has announced The Judgment Day vs. Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy, as seen in the video below. There has been no word on who will represent The Judgment Day.

WWE previously stated that we will find out what happens next for The Judgment Day, and this match has now been confirmed. The group won the Tag Team Turmoil main event on RAW last week to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Finn Balor and Damien Priest started the Turmoil match, but Dominik Mysterio finished the bout with Priest after an injury angle with Balor.

More red brand Royal Rumble entrants will be announced tonight, according to Saxton. The current Rumble card can be found by clicking here. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae are the current RAW Superstars announced for the Rumble matches.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s RAW, and join us for live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The following is the most recent RAW schedule for the episode, which will air from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

* More Royal Rumble entrants will be revealed

* Bobby Lashley returns with unfinished business