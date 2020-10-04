New Match and Segment Added To Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling

During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Victory Road event, it was announced that Rohit Raju will appear on Tuesday’s broadcast on AXS TV and Twitch with another “Defeat Rohit” challenge.

Also, Heath is sitting down with Scott D’Amore to “discuss a deal” after Heath & Rhino emerged victorious over Reno Scum at Victory Road. Here is the updated card:

– Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer.

– Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan.

– The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

– EC3 looks to end the legacy of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.