New Match and Segment Announced for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

A new match and segment have been added to the AEW Dynamite card from Boston, MA on Wednesday.

Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland will face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a big eight-man tag team match.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also address the Boston crowd as he prepares to defend his title against MJF at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view later this month.

The following is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite from Boston’s Agganis Arena:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak