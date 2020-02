WWE announced that Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza will wrestle Rusev and Humberto Carrillo on Monday’s RAW. Lana and Zelina Vega will be at ringside.

WWE announced a “sermon” by Seth Rollins for Monday’s RAW. Rollins will give a speech to go along with his “Messiah” character.

WWE previously announced a No Holds Barred match with Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton for Monday’s RAW from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.