New Match And Segment Announced For RAW

WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday’s RAW episode on the USA Network.

Alexa Bliss will host “A Moment of Bliss” with special guest Drew McIntyre. WWE noted in their official preview that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will use the segment to deliver his own message to McIntyre on behalf of Bliss. The segment will feature more on the feud with McIntyre, The Fiend, and WWE Champion Randy Orton. Bliss hosted Orton last Monday. You can see a promo for the “A Moment of Bliss” segment below.

The final member of the Men’s Team RAW for Survivor Series will be confirmed on Monday’s show. WWE has announced a Second Chance Triple Threat with Jeff Hardy, Riddle and Elias. The winner will earn the fifth and final spot on the Men’s Team RAW.

The Men’s Team RAW currently features AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman. Elias lost his first qualifying match to Lee, while Hardy lost a qualifier to Styles, and Riddle came up short to Sheamus in his recent qualifier.