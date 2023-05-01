New Match And Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s Draft Night 2 Edition Of WWE RAW, Updated Card

WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for tonight’s Draft Night 2 edition of WWE RAW.

Byron Saxton revealed in the video below that new RAW Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be on RAW to speak with The Miz on MizTV. In addition, Matt Riddle will compete against Jimmy Uso in singles action.

The following is the updated card for tonight’s RAW from Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena:

* The Miz interviews news Shinsuke Nakamura on MizTV

* Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be in the same building

* Night 2 of the WWE Draft

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Backlash