New Match and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown

The tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will continue during Friday’s SmackDown.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez will face Xia Li and Shotzi on SmackDown.

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke this past week on RAW to start the tournament. Sky and Kai will now face the winners of Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on Monday night. The winners of Friday’s SmackDown tag team battle will then face the winners of Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, which is most likely going to air the following Friday night.

WWE has also revealed that Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will sign contracts on Friday night for Clash at The Castle.

Here is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

– WWE Clash at The Castle contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura