New Match and Segment Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

Another match and segment for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS have been announced.

AEW World Champion MJF will appear on Wednesday’s show, as he has been “contractually obligated to appear,” as they have stated in the past. MJF will be present to push on his feud with Bryan Danielson.

Dynamite will also feature an eight-man tag team match between AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

Cassidy retained his title over Lee Moriarty on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Singh appeared after the match to distract Cassidy and Danhausen, allowing Jarrett and Lethal to attack from behind. The Best Friends then attempted to save the day, but they were also taken out. Jarrett attempted to smash a guitar over Cassidy’s head, but The Acclaimed intervened. Dynamite’s eight-man match was then announced.

The following is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Laredo’s Sames Auto Arena:

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated to appear”

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh

* Jim Ross will interview Wardlow

* Renee Paquette will interview Adam Cole

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Texas Tornado Match