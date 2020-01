AEW announced the following match for this Wednesday’s “Bash at the Beach” edition of AEW Dynamite:

Just signed for #AEW #BashAtTheBeach

4 Way Tag Team Match for an #AEW World Tag Team Championship Match w/ SCU

THE YOUNG BUCKS vs Hangman & Omega vs Santana & Ortiz vs BEST FRIENDS

Get tix at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or Watch Live at 8/7c Wed, Jan 15th on @tntdrama

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 10 January 2020