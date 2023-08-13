New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the special Fight For The Fallen 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS, the company has announced The Young Bucks will take on The Gunns of The Bullet Club Gold faction in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the show is Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW International Championship, MJF and Adam Cole talk ALL IN, Kenny Omega sits down with Jim Ross to reveal ALL IN plans, and Chris Jericho gives Don Callis his response to the offer to join the Don Callis Family.

Also scheduled is The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the four-way for the women’s title at AEW ALL IN 2023, as well as Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. The Gates of Agony in tag-team action, and Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match.

