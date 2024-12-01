New Match Announced For AEW’s Upcoming Show From The Hammerstein Ballroom

AEW recently announced that HOOK will face The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne in a singles match when the company visits the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City later this month.

There’s no word yet on whether the match will occur on Dynamite or Collision. AEW will be holding Collision on Saturday, December 21, while the company will tape an episode of Dynamite at the Hammerstein on Sunday, December 22.