New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s WWE on FOX show.

On this week’s SmackDown Lowdown, Zelina Vega challenged Sonya Deville to a match, to which Deville accepted.

The clip also features Zelina Vega reacting to the news that she will be facing Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash 2023.

Check out the video below, and make sure to join us here next Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage and again next month for WWE Backlash 2023 results coverage from San Juan, Puerto Rico.