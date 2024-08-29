New Match Announced For Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 9 Event

Prestige Wrestling recently announced that Kylie Rae will face Xia Zhao (Xia Li) at their Roseland 9 event on Sunday, September 29th.
The event will take place at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.
Additional information and ticket availability can be found at PrestigeWrestling.net.
🚨 MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
KYLIE RAE returns to face XIA ZHAO at Roseland 9!
+ FTR, Jordynne Grace, Mustafa Ali, Donovan Dijak, Calvin Tankman, Midnight Heat & more
September 29th, 2024
Portland, Oregon
Roseland Theater
All Ages (bar with ID)
