New Match Announced For Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 9 Event

By
James Hetfield
-

Prestige Wrestling recently announced that Kylie Rae will face Xia Zhao (Xia Li) at their Roseland 9 event on Sunday, September 29th.

The event will take place at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.

Additional information and ticket availability can be found at PrestigeWrestling.net.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR