New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision (10/19/2024)

Ricochet has found a dance partner.

As noted, the AEW star issued an open challenge on Dynamite this week for Saturday’s episode of Collision.

In an update, AR Fox appeared in a digital exclusive interview after the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite and accepted Ricochet’s open challenge.

With that now known, featured below is an updated look at the advertised lineup heading into the October 19 episode of AEW Collision:

* Ricochet vs. AR Fox

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.

* The Outrunners vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

* Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti (AEW Trios Championships)