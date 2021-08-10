New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Sydal Brothers and Dante Martin has been added to the line up for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Here is the updated line up for the show-

* Dan Lambert will appear

* Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

