New Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s two-hour NXT on USA show, WWE has confirmed an additional bout between Axiom and Dabba Kato.

Previously announced for the show is Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe, Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer, Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade as well as Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.