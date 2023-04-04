New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT (4/4/2023)

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s WWE NXT show.

On tap for the WWE NXT show this week, which features the fallout from the Stand & Deliver 2023 show during WrestleMania Weekend is a new match that will see Dragon Lee going one-on-one against Nathan Frazier.

Previously announced for the show is Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones, as well as Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in tag-team action.

