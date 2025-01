A new women’s tag-team match has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, which will see Bianca Belair & Naomi taking on the team of Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.

Also scheduled for the show this evening:

* Solo Sikoa returns

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Title)

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza (WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match)

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.