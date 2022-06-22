New Match Confirmed for the Go-Home AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

For tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir is now confirmed.

A few days before Storm faces AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan announced Storm vs. Shafir for Dynamite. Rosa defeated Shafir at the June 8 Dynamite to retain her championship, but after the match, Shafir attacked her until Storm intervened and stopped him. According to Khan, Storm is attempting to find a solution to The Problem while Shafir is now seeking to make amends with Dynamite.

“When @MarinaShafir attacked @thunderrosa22 after the bell, #ToniStorm helped the champion. Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork, Marina aims to settle the score, while Toni aims to solve #TheProblem ahead of the Thunder-Storm title match on ppv on Sunday!,” Khan wrote.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee:

– Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

– Christian Cage will address last week’s attack on Jungle Boy

– Bryan Danielson will address his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

– IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

– Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomohiro Ishii at New Japan World on June 21

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho