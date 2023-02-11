New Match Confirmed for the Impact No Surrender Pre-show, Updated Line-Up

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham is now official for Impact Wrestling’s Countdown To No Surrender pre-show.

PWMania.com previously reported how Bailey accepted Gresham’s challenge for a match at No Surrender on Thursday’s Impact. The match has now been officially announced by Impact, but only for the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. The pre-show previously announced Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw.

On Friday, February 24, the 2023 Impact No Surrender event will be broadcast live on Impact Plus from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown To No Surrender pre-show will air live and free on YouTube and Impact Plus at 7:30pm ET, followed by the main card at 8pm ET on FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Rhino or Steve Maclin vs. Heath or Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.

The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey) vs. Time Machine (Kushida, Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Big Kon

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey