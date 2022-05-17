New Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka at the WWE Hell In A Cell PLE.

The RAW main event tonight in Norfolk VA saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to be named the #1 contender. WWE then announced Belair vs. Asuka for Hell In A Cell but this will not take place inside the cage.

WWE Hell In A Cell is scheduled for 6/5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont IL. Here is the updated lineup announced by WWE-

-Hell In A Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

