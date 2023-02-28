New Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Line-Up, Rumored Matches

The match between Brock Lesnar and Omos for WWE WrestleMania 39 is now official.

On this week’s RAW, Lesnar appeared on The VIP Lounge with MVP, but Omos was not present. Lesnar eventually accepted Omos’ challenge to face him at WrestleMania 39. The segment, which can be seen below, concluded with Lesnar dropping MVP with the F5.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The following is the current announced card, as well as rumored matches and the RAW segment:

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Hell In a Cell Match

Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.