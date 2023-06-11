New Match For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up

Women’s Money In The Bank competitors Zelina Vega and IYO SKY square off on WWE SmackDown next Friday.

Vega vs. SKY was announced on Saturday following a segment on The SmackDown LowDown, which can be seen below. Damage CTRL’s interview with Megan Morant was interrupted by Vega, who challenged SKY or Bayley to a match the following week. SKY accepted the challenge before Bayley had a chance to respond.

Next week’s SmackDown will also include a Gauntlet match to determine the new number one contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Pretty Deadly, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sheamus and Ridge Holland, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and The Street Profits are among the teams competing.

Scarlett will return to the ring next week for her second WWE TV match since joining the company. On January 6, she and Karrion Kross defeated Emma and Madcap Moss, but now they will face Mia Yim and AJ Styles in mixed tag team action.

Grayson Waller’s Grayson Waller Effect will return to SmackDown next week when he interviews Charlotte Flair. As previously stated, Flair interrupted Asuka’s WWE Women’s Title Presentation ceremony last night, and the two will now face off for the title on the Money In the Bank go-home episode of SmackDown on June 30.

Finally, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next week to address recent events within The Bloodline.

The following is the current card for next week’s SmackDown from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, as well as the video:

* IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega

* Charlotte Flair appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. AJ Styles and Mia Yim

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear

* Gauntlet Match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – Pretty Deadly vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Street Profits