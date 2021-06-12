New Match For The WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown featured SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match inside the Hell in a Cell at the 6/20 HIAC PPV. It remains to be seen if the Universal Championship will be on the line as that was not specified.

Here is the current confirmed line up for Hell in a Cell which takes place on 6/20 from the WWE ThunderDome in Tampa-

-WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (If Drew loses he can’t challenge for the championship again as long as Lashley has it.)

-Hell in a Cell Match: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley