New Match for WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show, Updated Line-Up

The match between Asuka and Liv Morgan for Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is now official.

The match was made following a Twitter exchange between Asuka, Morgan, and Carmella, which can be seen below. Carmella, Asuka, and Nikki Cross defeated Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez in a RAW vs. SmackDown match featuring Elimination Chamber participants on Monday’s RAW. Carmella captioned a photo of Morgan tapping out to Asuka during the match, “I guess @YaOnlyLivvOnce wasn’t ready for @WWEAsuka … [smirking face emoji]”

Morgan addressed Carmella and wrote, “Hahahaha not u thinking of me on a random Thursday afternoon [heart hands emoji] Not only am I ready for @WWEAsuka & #WWEChamber… I’m ready for u Mella. Anytime, anywhere princess [winking face with tongue emoji]”

Carmella responded by suggesting a pairing of Morgan and Asuka, writing, “Woah woah woah @YaOnlyLivvOnce! This has nothing to do with me. @WWEAsuka is the one who made you TAP. I’m sure she wouldn’t mind doing it again. Personally, I would LOVE to see that. [smiling face emoji]”

Asuka then joined in with a clip of her RAW strikes to Morgan. She captioned the video, “No one is as ready for #EliminationChamber as Asuka [clown face emoji]”

Morgan then singled out Asuka for SmackDown, writing, “How about u get an earlier flight to Montréal then so we can test that theory out ? [winking face emoji]”

Finally, Adam Pearce made the SmackDown match official.

“BREAKING: Clearly @WWEAsuka and @YaOnlyLivvOnce have unresolved issues lingering from #WWERaw. They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on #SmackDown when they go one-on-one in Montreal! It is official,” he wrote.

The following is the updated card for this week’s SmackDown from Montreal’s Bell Centre, as well as the aforementioned tweets:

* Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi

* Sami Zayn returns to Montreal

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Madcap Moss

