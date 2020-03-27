New Match For WWE WrestleMania 36 and Rumor Killer

Here are some updates regarding WWE Wrestlemania 36:

* As previously noted, The Miz was pulled from Wrestlemania due to an apparent illness. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the Smackdown tag team title match was changed to John Morrison vs. one of the Usos in a ladder match.

* F4WOnline.com is reporting that both Asuka and Cesaro both worked Wrestlemania with no health issues despite rumors that they were pulled from the show.

* F4WOnline.com is reporting that it was confirmed Edge vs. Randy Orton was successfully taped earlier this week.

* PWInsider.com reports that Buddy Murphy did not attend the TV tapings this week due to not being cleared to compete.