New Match Made Revealed For AEW Fight For The Fallen

During Saturday night’s Christmas episode of Collision, it was announced that Jamie Hayter will take on the House of Black’s Julia Hart in a singles match at the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, January 1st.

This episode will air on TBS and be simulcast on MAX for the first time. As of this writing, this is the only confirmed match for the show.

