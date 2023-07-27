New Match Official For WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

WWE has revealed a new match for this year’s SummerSlam PLE.
The company has officially announced that Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler in a singles match.
At Money in the Bank, Baszler turned heel and attacked Rousey, costing them the Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE executed an angle on Monday’s episode of RAW in which Baszler issued a match challenge and Rousey later accepted, although SummerSlam was not addressed.
WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broadcast on Peacock.
The updated card is below:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Jey Uso
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Finn Balor
Singles Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
Singles Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
GUNTHER (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre
Singles Match
Logan Paul vs. Ricochet