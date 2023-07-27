New Match Official For WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

WWE has revealed a new match for this year’s SummerSlam PLE.

The company has officially announced that Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler in a singles match.

At Money in the Bank, Baszler turned heel and attacked Rousey, costing them the Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE executed an angle on Monday’s episode of RAW in which Baszler issued a match challenge and Rousey later accepted, although SummerSlam was not addressed.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

The updated card is below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Jey Uso

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Finn Balor

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Singles Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

GUNTHER (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

Singles Match

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet