New Match Revealed For AEW Collision, Updated Line-Up For Saturday

For Saturday’s live AEW Collision episode, a Trios Match has been confirmed.

The Gunns and Juice Robinson will face AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin in Collision.

The following is the current card for Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT, which will air live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole

* AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Ladder Match with Andrade’s mask on the line

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. The Gunns and Juice Robinson