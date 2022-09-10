New Match Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will team up with Serena Deeb against interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

After the events of All Out, AEW has hinted that there may be some tension between Baker and her regular tag team partner Jamie Hayter. This comes after Baker attempted to pin Hayter during the four-way match to become the interim Women’s Champion at All Out.

During this week’s episode of Dynamite, there was a backstage segment in which Baker attempted to talk to Hayter, but Hayter walked away from her.

This coming Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite will also feature two tournament matches for the World Heavyweight Title.

Here is the current card for the September 14 episode:

* Tournament of Champions second round: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* Tournament of Champions second round: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and Britt Baker