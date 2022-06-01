New Match Revealed for AEW’s Post-Double Or Nothing Dynamite

The feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club will continue on this week’s post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan revealed Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia for Dynamite on Twitter this evening.

“Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC! At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars: @GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Tomorrow Night!,” Khan wrote.

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Garcia, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) defeated The Blackpool Combat Club (Moxley, Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in a bloody Anarchy In The Arena match this past Sunday in Las Vegas.

AEW will make its Los Angeles debut on Wednesday at The Kia Forum with their post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. The following is the announced lineup:

– Fallout from Double Or Nothing

– Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

– The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Matt Hardy and Christian Cage